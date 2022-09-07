Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre If Republicans Are ‘More Of A Threat’ To US Than Those Threatening National Security

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if “MAGA Republicans” pose a bigger threat than individuals deemed threatening to national security.

Doocy cited a report by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) that said the country took in Afghan evacuees not fully vetted by the government. The press secretary disputed the report, claiming the U.S. government imposed a “rigorous and multi-layered” screening and vetting process.

He then questioned her on whether “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans” or DHS-listed national security threats pose a bigger threat to the U.S.

“So in the last week or so, we’ve heard the president calling elected Republicans a threat to the country,” he said. “Does he think MAGA Republicans are more of a threat to the country than people DHS says may pose a risk to national security and the safety of local communities?”

WATCH:

“Again, DHS has disputed this report and it said it didn’t take into account the key steps that we have taken as a U.S. government, the rigorous, multi-layered screening and vetting process that we take as a government,” she replied. “That was not part of the report. Again, this report is not accurate, I know that our team has spoken to your team about this and the DHS has provided a comment saying just that. So again, I refer you to DHS.” (RELATED: POLL: Majority Of Americans Say Biden’s Speech Was A ‘Dangerous Escalation Of Rhetoric’)

The report said information used to vet evacuees, including name, date of birth, their identification number and travel document data were missing or incomplete. The lack of information may have allowed individuals posing a national security threat to enter the country.

“DHS may have admitted or paroled individuals into the United States who pose a risk to national security and the safety of local communities,” the report said.

DHS admitted an Afghan evacuee released from prison by the Taliban who was later deported by Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), the outlet reported. The U.S. placed another in deportation proceedings after the FBI identified that they posed a national security threat.

Doocy’s question referenced President Joe Biden’s recent remarks that elected “MAGA Republicans” “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” He also said they have attacked Americans’ “fundamental rights” to privacy, contraception, abortion, and marriage equality.

“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth, but in the shadow of lies. Together, we can choose a different path,” the president said Thursday.

Jean-Pierre has repeatedly defended Biden’s rhetoric, and even said that disagreeing with the majority of Americans amounts to extremism.