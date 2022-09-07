HART: Biden’s Creepy Speech And The Battle For A Sold-Out Nation

After campaigning on bringing us together, Joe Biden gave the most divisive campaign speech ever. The address was staged from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall at Hunter Biden’s suggestion. He heard somewhere that the Liberty Bell had crack.

As if it were some sanctioned government speech, Biden stood up there with Marines behind him. It was oddly eerie: backlit by red lights on a dark stage, with a creepy lighted face like he was telling a campfire ghost story. The whole thing felt like some sci-fi movie of Orwell’s book, 1984.

Looking like the banjo guy from Deliverance, Biden squinted into the teleprompter and read what he was told to read. It was painful. It would have been easier if he had just turned the teleprompter around and let us read it for ourselves.

In short, he said that those who think the 2020 election was unfair, “MAGA Republicans,” or who have opinions different from the majority opinion, are somehow enemies of the state. It was very Soviet.

The next week, Peter Doocy of Fox News read to Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre her tweets from 2016, in which she said Trump and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stole the 2016 election. It reminds me of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels’ tactic, “Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.”

The speech condemned 75 million Americans who voted for Trump as essentially criminals. During the slurred speech, President Joe Biden called “MAGA Republicans” a threat to “the very foundations of our republic” and to “the very soul of this country.” Right on cue, members of the media giddily cheered the speech as “heroic.”

It was a chilling speech, vilifying his opponents and condemning those who voted for them. As creepy as it was, I could only imagine how scary it was the first time it was given 80 years ago in its original form: German.

It seems our political discourse has become meaner, with almost no discussion of issues. It is shirts and skins (often, Brownshirts and skinheads). That need not be. Mikhail Gorbachev just died, and we are reminded of Ronald Reagan and “Gorby” coming to terms on tearing down the Berlin Wall, ending Soviet Communism. Later in life, Gorbachev fought with Putin on policy issues, so Putin killed him in a new way for political backtalkers: slowly.

There was a state funeral for Gorby, which Putin snubbed, but sent his goons. When his widow tossed the wreath at his funeral, you did not want to be the person in the audience who caught it with ex-KGB watching.

Soviet/Putin-like tactics have not been lost on our current Deep State Democrat leadership. Going after political opponents with the blunt force of government, controlling the media, and the permanent administrative state in D.C. are hallmarks of this administration. If you walk down the hall to the Green Room at CNN or MSNBC, there are tribute pictures hanging in the hallway of DOJ, IRS and FBI agents who tried undermining Trump.

The relationship with the leftist media remains cozy. They call a man a woman, a recession “an economy in transition,” etc. We are in a world of government-sanctioned disinformation that defies reason. This administration has become the “Thought Police.”

Science has become politicized to the point that many Americans do not trust science or scientists. If you ask how monkeypox is spread, you certainly are not going to get a straight answer.

The Deep State, at the behest of the Biden administration, still uses brute force to harass Trump. They raided his home! The documents he had there were apparently so important that, 20 months after the government goons knew they were gone, they had to raid a country club ahead of the November mid-term elections to return them to the National Archives. However, they did find in Trump’s possession at the country club they raided a book of important secrets: Ben Hogan’s Secrets of Golf.

For years, the Clintons and Bidens have gotten away with much more damaging “alleged” crimes, and they are rewarded with book deals and Hollywood adulation. Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton got an Apple-Plus deal to do a show. I hope it is funny. I suggest a Jerry Seinfeld knock-off title: “Clintons in Cars Knocking Off Witnesses.”

Both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden tell Trump they want to see him in prison. Trump should tell them he promises to visit them often.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron is a frequent guest on CNN and Fox. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.