‘Stabbed With A Pencil’: Lawsuit Alleges Students Were Bullied For Their Political Beliefs

Parents of a Connecticut school district are suing over a school policy which has led to their students being bullied because of their political beliefs.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday to the U.S. District Court against Board of Education at Guilford Public Schools in Guilford, Connecticut, alleges that a school policy implemented in 2020 has encouraged bullying and “racial discrimination.” Because of the school policy, the lawsuit alleges that the parent’s children in the school district have been “bullied” and “harassed” over their political beliefs. (RELATED: Minneapolis School District Sued Over Policy That Fires White Teachers First)

The school allegedly announced a new training for educators in 2020 that focused on “race, racism, justice, equity and identity” and required educators to read Ibram X. Kendi’s book “How To Be An Anti-Racist,” the lawsuit states. The teachers were allegedly advised to assign the book to students as a part of their curriculum.

The parents spoke out about the curriculum, which they believe led to their children being bullied for their own political beliefs, the lawsuit alleged. One student in middle school was allegedly disciplined by an administrator who cited his mother’s political views as the reason for punishment.

The middle schooler was allegedly stabbed with a pencil by a peer, causing him to bleed, and was told by the peer that his “mother was too political,” the lawsuit stated. Another student was allegedly physically assaulted during a game of football because he opposed “affirmative action” while being called a “racist.”

One teacher allegedly criticized a student’s research project saying the student “had her head in the sand” and “drank Fox News Kool-Aid,” the lawsuit stated. The lawsuit alleges that the school failed to address the incidents of bullying and harassment despite witnessing and being made aware of the incidents.

The attorney’s for the parents, the school district and the board of education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

