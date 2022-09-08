‘I Was Salivating’: NFL Coach Has Bizarre Praise For Punt Returner’s Physique

Matt Daniels, the special teams coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, made a bizarre comment about Jalen Reagor that has sent the internet into a whirlwind of confusion.

Daniels clearly thinks a lot of the punt returner, and he demonstrated his honest — albeit unexpected — feelings toward him in a manner that nobody saw coming. “He’s a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude,” Daniels said, according to a tweet posted by sports journalist Alec Lewis.

Daniels gushed over Reager, seemingly uncontrollably, and drew worldwide attention each time he spoke about his new punt returner. “Santa came late,” Daniels joked when he was asked how he felt about the Vikings getting Reagor as part of a trade with the Eagles.

“I was salivating over this guy when he was coming out of college back in 2020,” Daniels said, according to FanNation.

“Between him, Cee Dee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, I had those guys at the top of my list as the top punt returners coming out of that group, and honestly Reagor was No. 1 in my book,” Daniels said. He then went on to say that Reagor “spooks” the opposing punt team, according to FanNation.

“Being able to see him in person, you realize this guy’s got some weight to him. He’s really hard to tackle. He has the ability to make you miss,” Daniels said. (RELATED: Bills Punter Matt Araiza Accused Of Gang-Raping 17-Year-Old Girl)

“He’s elusive. But obviously he has the home run speed to take him the distance,” he stated, according to FanNation.

Fans got a good kick out of his heavy outpouring of adoration, and his comments continue to make their rounds on social media.