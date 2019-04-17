Kirk Cousins Says The Vikings Are ‘Learning Football All Over Again’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins might want to think about choosing his words a bit more wisely.

According to Chris Tomasson of St. Paul Pioneer Press, Cousins told the media Tuesday afternoon, “We’re learning football all over again.”

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins excited to be back in the building: “We’re learning football all over again.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 16, 2019

This is good. No problems to see here. Nothing at all. Everything is normal. The face of the franchise, who is on an $83 million contract, is just telling people the team has to learn how to play football again.

No reason to panic at all!

Imagine if the surgeon at the hospital told you a couple days before his operation that he was learning how to do surgery again. (RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Gets Into Heated Argument With Wide Receiver. The Video Is Intense)

Would that inspire you and fill you with confidence? Absolutely not.

As a fan of the Detroit Lions, who are also in the NFC North, this comment from Cousins is laugh-out-loud funny. They poured so much money into him, and they failed to do much of anything last season.

Now, a team full of pro football players had to learn how to play football “all over again.” I think I can go ahead and pencil in two victories when we line up against the Vikings this season.

The Lions might not be great, but last time I checked, my team wasn’t openly telling people how they had to re-learn a sport they’re paid millions to play.

I hope Cousins and the rest of the Vikings become a complete dumpster fire. Anything that happens to make the division an easier place to play is something I can get behind.