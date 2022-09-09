These Democratic Mayors Said Their Cities Were ‘Sanctuaries.’ Then The Migrants Showed Up

Democratic mayors who once touted their cities as sanctuaries for illegal migrants are now complaining about receiving migrants bused from the border.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., in April, New York City in early August and Chicago in late August. Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also began busing illegal migrants to Washington in May.

All of the destinations are considered sanctuary cities, which means illegal migrants’ immigration statuses won’t be reported to authorities. Despite their open rhetoric towards illegal migrants, the Democrat mayors running those cities are now complaining about the arriving buses. (RELATED: NYC Homeless Officer Suspended For Allegedly Beating Up Venezuelan Migrant)

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a “public emergency” Thursday to surge more resources as the city continues to receive illegal migrants bused from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser spokesperson LaToya Foster referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the announcement, which established an Office of Migrant Services.

“We hope this will address any questions that you have that clearly demonstrates and details Mayor Bowser’s commitment and hard work,” Foster said.

Bowser has tweeted since 2016 about Washington’s status as a “sanctuary” for illegal migrants, but is critical of Abbott’s and Ducey’s effort.

“Washington, DC is a sanctuary city. We protect the rights and humanity of all our residents, and our #DCValues and our local culture are guided by a celebration of diversity and inclusivity,” Bowser said in 2018.

I will not let the residents of DC live in fear. The District is & will continue to be a sanctuary city because https://t.co/vJizAweac9 pic.twitter.com/5YuPZZcT13 — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) November 17, 2016

Lightfoot complained on Sept. 1 that Abbott’s effort is “racist and xenophobic,” despite the fact that she’s advertised Chicago as a sanctuary city for years.

“Yes, Chicago must be a sanctuary city,” Lightfoot said in 2019. “We’ve got to stand up to the Trump administration’s racist, anti-immigrant terror and make sure every Chicagoan is safe, regardless of citizenship status. And we’ve got to strengthen the Welcoming City Ordinance by eliminating carve-outs.”

Adams, who has advocated for his city to “remain a sanctuary,” called Abbott’s busing strategy “horrific.”

I think it’s important for people to understand exactly what it means to be a “sanctuary city.” pic.twitter.com/77uWPIknGm — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 1, 2017

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over 1.9 million migrants at the southern border between Oct. 2021 and July 2022.

Abbott has bused over 7,900 illegal migrants to Washington, over 2,200 illegal migrants to New York City and over 300 illegal migrants to Chicago, according to a statement his office shared with the DCNF. Ducey has sent 1,715 illegal migrants to Washington, his office told the DCNF.

Adams’ and Lightfoot’s offices didn’t respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

