‘Horrific’: NYC Mayor Slams Texas Gov. Abbott For Bringing The Border To His City

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams lambasted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent effort to bus illegal migrants to the big apple, calling the move “horrific.”

“This is horrific when you think about what the governor of Texas is doing,” Adams said Sunday as he greeted illegal migrants bused to the city. “After months of traveling across the border, place them on the bus with no direction to come here to New York. And New York is a city that has always represented the Democratic values, the values of our city, showing our compassion, that’s what we’re doing today.”

Abbott’s spokesperson fired back in a statement to the DCNF, saying Adams is being ‘hypocritical.’(RELATED: Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin Rejects DC Mayor Bowser’s Request For Help Processing Illegal Migrants)

“What’s horrific is the thousands of illegal immigrants overrunning and overwhelming our border communities with populations smaller than a New York City borough, and Mayor Adams is hypocritically upset about welcoming a few dozen into his sanctuary city. These migrants willingly chose to go to New York City, having signed a voluntary consent waiver, available in multiple languages, upon boarding that they agreed on the destination,” Abbott Press Secretary Renae Eze told the DCNF.

“If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis, he should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border—something the President continues failing to do. The Biden Administration is allowing historic levels of illegal immigrants, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to surge into our state and dumping migrants in our border towns with little to no help provided,” Eze added.

The move came after Abbott bused illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Title 42, the public health measure used to quickly expel certain migrants, would end on May 23. Title 42 remains due to a federal judge’s order to issue a pause.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a previous statement.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” he added.

Bowser asked for the D.C. National Guard to be deployed to support the influx of migrants arriving in Washington, but the Department of Defense (DoD) denied her request.

Abbott’s office didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

