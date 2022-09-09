Biden Asks If US Will Be A ‘Nation Of Division’ After Smearing Millions As Threats To Democracy

President Joe Biden questioned Friday whether the U.S. would be a “nation of division” just days after smearing millions of Americans as threats to democracy.

Biden called on Democrats, Independents and “mainstream Republicans” to come together to unite America.

“America is at an inflection point. We have to choose: Are we going to be a nation of unity, hope, and optimism, or a nation of division, violence, and hatred? Together, Democrats, Independents, and mainstream Republicans can choose to build a better America.” (RELATED: Liberals, Democrats Praise Biden For Speech Comparing GOP TO Fascists)

America is at an inflection point. We have to choose: Are we going to be a nation of unity, hope, and optimism, or a nation of division, violence, and hatred? Together, Democrats, Independents, and mainstream Republicans can choose to build a better America. pic.twitter.com/KQa8ZbWVrP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 9, 2022

Biden attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump in a recent speech in Philadelphia.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

“They fan the flames of violence,” Biden said.

“There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” the president said. “MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth, but in the shadow of lies.”

Approximately 57% of Americans said the speech is dangerous rhetoric “designed to incite conflict amongst Americans,” a poll from the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action found.

Biden previously labeled Trump supporters as having embraced “semi-fascism” while speaking during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on Biden’s rhetoric, saying Biden was only referring to a “specific, particular, extreme, extreme part of the party that has taken over.”