‘I Tore My Pec’: Defensive Star T.J. Watt Gets Injured In Steelers Victory

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt, who is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, left the ball game late in the fourth quarter with what is feared to be a torn pectoral muscle. While coming off the field, Watt is seen saying, “I tore my pec,” while pointing to his chest.

T.J. Watt is headed to the locker room with an apparent pec injury… Looks like he said he “tore” it

pic.twitter.com/bSh7CY8BLI — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

Prior to getting hurt, the Steelers captain recorded six tackles, a sack, and an interception. Watt was making big plays and was dominating before leaving. Along with leadership that he brings to the Pittsburgh defense, Watt’s strength and speed are unmatched. The four-time Pro Bowler has an elite knack at getting to the ball carrier throughout the course of a game. If he misses an extended period of time recovering from the injury, the Steelers’ defense will be at a serious disadvantage. Watt’s talent can not be duplicated by anyone else, and his absence creates an unfillable void.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the superstar linebacker will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. (RELATED: Cornhuskers Fire Scott Frost As Head Coach After Five Unsuccessful Seasons)

Though the Steelers won on Sunday, the loss of Watt may be just as significant.