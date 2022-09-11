Cornhuskers Fire Scott Frost As Head Coach After Five Unsuccessful Seasons

The Nebraska Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a 1-2 start to the college football season.

Since taking over head coaching duties in 2017 for Mike Riley, Frost failed to coach Nebraska to a winning record or bowl game in five seasons he was in charge of the program. Following a heartbreaking 45-42 loss at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles yesterday, the Nebraska football student section was heard chanting, “fire Frost” according to ESPN.

Coming up short to Georgia Southern was the final straw for the school. After pleading for change, fans of the football team had their wish granted, and Frost was shown the door.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said, “after the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position.” Alberts noted that Mickey Joseph will be the team interim head coach to finish out the year.

The change should provide a much-needed breath of fresh air for the football squad. Frost finishes as Nebraska’s head coach with an abysmal record of 16-31. His tenure as their coach was one of failure. He was, without a doubt, the wrong person for the job. (RELATED: Dabo Swinney Agrees On A New 10-Year Contract With Clemson)

Frost will leave Nebraska better remembered for quarterbacking the Cornhuskers to a National Championship victory in 1998 than as their head coach. It will be interesting seeing if Frost’s termination will turn around this once successful football program.