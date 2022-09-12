Drew Barrymore Bawls Her Eyes Out In A Desperate Exchange With Ex-Boyfriend Justin Long

Drew Barrymore reunited with her ex-boyfriend Justin Long on the Season 3 premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and she broke down into some ugly tears.

Barrymore seemed to be longing for validation and demonstrated that she wanted to prove a point to her ex. She was unable to remain composed and cried through the entire Instagram video that was posted to her account. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together too,” she told Long. She continued to ugly cry as she whined in a high-pitch voice. “You know, I’ve felt like, When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated,” Barrymore said. (RELATED:Drew Barrymore Had The Most Astonishing Reaction To Britney Spears’ New Song)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

It seemed obvious to Long that Barrymore really needed reassurance, and he stepped in to provide some emotional support to the blubbering actress. “You were the best,” he said, with a compassionate look on his face.

Barrymore was inconsolable and continued to emotionally gush about her past relationship with Long. “We had so much fun but we were you know, more hedonistic. A little more immature,” she said.

The world didn’t really need to hear about all the sex they used to have when they were younger, but Barrymore kept unnecessarily putting it out there.

“You know, We would get together, we would break up, you know, there was chaos, it was hella-fun,” Barrymore said.

Long finally got a word in edgewise as Barrymore’s hysterics slowed down a touch.

“Fun chaos — well yeah, most hedonism is fun,” Long said, adding more sex talk that nobody needed to hear.

Barrymore just couldn’t stop talking. She went on and on, and kissed up to Long as though he was “the one that got away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

“I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny,” Barrymore said, according to TooFab.

“The sharpest wit. You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [is one of them]. He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter,” she said, as she laid the kiss-up compliments on some more.

Barrymore lacked confidence and projected herself in a manner that suggested she desperately sought Long’s approval and recognition. She definitely didn’t play it cool, nor did she leave a positive lasting impression, if that was what she was attempting to do…