‘Weird Age In Hollywood’: Kenan Thompson Roasts Zendaya At The Emmy Awards

Comedian Kenan Thompson roasted actress Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards Monday night in Los Angeles.

Thompson presided as the host of the 74th awards show, and joked about the “Euphoria” star’s age during a monologue.

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” – Kenan Thompson at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tnbJ3XtZ1m — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

“Zendaya just turned 26 last week; happy birthday, happy birthday,” Thompson said. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Zendaya later won the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of “Euphoria” protagonist Rue, a high school student who struggles with addiction and other personal issues, according to Insider. The actress won the same award in 2020, according to Yahoo News.

DiCaprio, 47, made headlines after breaking up with supermodel girlfriend Camila Morrone shortly after she turned 25 in June, according to Insider. The “Titanic” star is known for his history of dating women much younger than him. (RELATED: Leo DiCaprio Already Moving On To Older Women)

Comedian Amy Schumer joked about the Oscar Winner’s dating preferences at the 2022 Oscars in March.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he’s older, and they’re younger, okay you get it,” she joked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DiCaprio is now rumored to be pursuing supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, according to People.