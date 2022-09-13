REPORT: Leo DiCaprio Already Moving On To Older Women

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, is reportedly spending time with model Gigi Hadid, 27, insiders told People Magazine, which reported on the claims Monday.

The actor and model have allegedly been hanging out around New York City, sources close to the duo told People. “They are getting to know each other,” one source said, noting that the pair aren’t officially “dating” yet, the magazine continued.

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another source explained to People. The hangout sessions, sometimes with groups of friends, started a few weeks after DiCaprio split with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, a third source added.

DiCaprio is notoriously private about his personal life, despite Morrone telling the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that she felt frustrated by the attention they received, which largely focused on the 22-year age difference between the two.

The couple were frequently photographed together all over the world, and were first linked in early 2018, People continued. They debuted as a couple in 2020 when they attended the Oscars together, People noted.

The age difference between DiCaprio and his girlfriends led to him getting trolled on social media after the couple’s split, PageSix reported. The mockery was predominantly focused on DiCaprio breaking up with his girlfriends as soon as they turned 25, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Leo DiCaprio Used Dark Money To Annoy People With Climate Lawsuits)

Since their separation, Morrone has not been in contact with the “Titanic” actor, sources told the outlet. She’s been spotted on nights out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles, while DiCaprio has stayed around the east coast, People reported.

Could DiCaprio’s alleged pursuit of Hadid be a PR stunt, or is he really breaking with his habit of going for much younger women? Time is sure to tell.