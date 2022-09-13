‘Alabama’ Singer Teddy Gentry Arrested For Cannabis Possession In… Alabama

Founding member of the band Alabama, Teddy Gentry, one of the greatest country bands ever, was arrested in Alabama for cannabis possession Monday.

Gentry, 70, was caught with cannabis in Cherokee County, Alabama, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to TMZ. He was charged with unlawful possession of weed and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors in Alabama, and was released 30 minutes after booking, the outlet continued.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said police made Gentry’s arrest during a traffic stop, but he did not elaborate on the situation, according to AL.com. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shared his mugshot on their website.

Alabama first formed in 1969 under the original name of Wild Country, TMZ noted. The name was changed to Alabama in 1977, and the group went on to score such hits as “Tennessee River,” “Mountain Music” and “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler),” the outlet continued. Gentry is the bassist and backing vocals for the band.

The band has had more than 40 country #1 selling records on the Billboard charts, and they continue to tour in 2022, according to Concert Archives. Their next show is at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, so hopefully Gentry’s reported pot bust doesn’t mess with the band’s tour. (RELATED: ‘Somebody Got The Sh*t Knocked Out Of ‘Em’: Country Music Superstar Luke Bryan Breaks Up Fight At Concert)

Alabama has slightly more restrictive cannabis laws than many other states, only allowing for medical use in the form of tablets, gels, capsules, oils, gelatins, creams and other non-flower and edible forms, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.