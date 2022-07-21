‘Somebody Got The Sh*t Knocked Out Of ‘Em’: Country Music Superstar Luke Bryan Breaks Up Fight At Concert

Country music superstar Luke Bryan paused his own show Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, to break up a fight in the crowd.

Footage of Bryan was shared on TikTok, where he leans over the crowd to say, “I know somebody got the shit knocked out of them. I saw it.” He then told the people fighting to “chill out” and to “find a joint or something, smoke a joint,” which was met by loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

“I know y’all got that shit!” Bryan laughed as he spoke to the crowd. “Dude, man, bro. Dude, did you see those people upset, bro. It’s my birthday night. No fighting on my birthday night!”

Bryan was the first musical performer to take the stage at Wean Park that night. The performance took place the day before his 46th birthday, according to Taste of Country.

“Damn crazy ass buckeyes, I get it,” Bryan continued, before walking to the upright piano on the stage, as seen in the TikTok video. The rest of the show went off without a hitch, according to Business Journal Daily. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Opens Up About His Almost Career-Ending Crisis)

Bryan was joined on stage after a 22-song set by opening act Mitchell Tenpenny for a cover of “Good Directions,” which earned Billy Currington a No. 1 hit, the outlet noted. Bryan wrote the song for Currington before his career took off, Taste of Country reported.