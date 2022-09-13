‘America Lost And Joe Biden Took A Victory Lap’: Watters Wallops White House Celebration While Inflation Soars

Fox News host Jesse Watters sounded off Tuesday evening after President Joe Biden led a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I don’t have a math degree from Wharton, if I did I would work on Wall Street. I’m pretty sure 8.3% is 8.3% more than zero,” Watters said. “Groceries are up 12%. So add that to your bill. Along with paying for your neighbor’s Ph.D. and electric car. But just like the Taliban taking over Afghanistan or the formula shortage, Biden isn’t a mind reader.” (RELATED: ‘Like Underwear At A Flea Market’: Gutfeld Roasts White House Celebrating Inflation Reduction Act)

WATCH:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 8.3% year-over-year in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation climbed by 8.5% in July, 9.1% in June and 8.6% in May.

“America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning? Or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies,” Watters said.

Watters noted that even rapper Cardi B could figure out that the economy was bad.

“We went from having a businessman inside the White House to a man who has never run a business inside the White House. It shows,” Watters said. “You really expect Biden to know if you spend more inflation is going to keep up? No way the rapper Cardi B. knows more than the president of the United States. Even Cardi B. saw it coming.”

“Biden just punched you in the stomach. Where is your thank you? The average guy who is about to retire just lost $14,000 in the stock market today. That’s on top of all the other costs he is getting slaughtered with,” Watters said.

