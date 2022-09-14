‘Nearing Its Breaking Point’: NYC Mayor Says City Is Scrambling To Support Bused Illegal Migrants

New York City is “nearing its breaking point” after receiving thousands of illegal migrants bused from Texas and turning away some from a local shelter, Eric Adams, the city’s Democratic mayor, said in a statement Wednesday.

“In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city’s system is nearing its breaking point,” Adams said. “As a result, the city’s prior practices, which never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s also been busing illegal migrants to Washington, D.C. and Chicago, has sent around 8,000 illegal migrants to the Big Apple, his spokesperson, Renae Eze, recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Democratically-run border city of El Paso, Texas, independent of Abbott, has also chartered around 25 buses of illegal migrants to New York City, the city’s Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz Acosta told the DCNF Tuesday. (RELATED: Texas Border City’s Homeless Shelters At ‘Breaking Point’ After Biden Admin Released Hundreds Of Illegal Migrants Onto The ‘Streets’)

“Mayor Adams is an absolute hypocrite,” Eze told the DCNF. “He’s complaining about a few thousand migrants being bused into his self-declared sanctuary city, yet was silent as President Biden flew planeloads of migrants into New York in the cover of night.”

“Instead of complaining about over 2,400 migrants being bused into a city of over 18 million, Mayor Adams should call on President Biden to do his job and secure the border—something the President continues failing to do. And if Mayor Adams wants to see what the breaking point actually looks like, Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for him to visit the border and the real border crisis firsthand,” Eze said.

New York City has received over 11,000 illegal migrants since May, according to the statement. The influx has overwhelmed the city’s shelter system, which denied 60 illegal migrant men beds Monday night, according to CBS News.

“The approximately 60 men reported on from Monday night arrived with a group of several hundred others and were provided shelter early the next day as we immediately informed relevant stakeholders,” Adams, who’s been critical of Abbott’s effort, said. “We will continue to work every day with those who want to partner on this vital work to provide these individuals with the shelter and services they so desperately need.”

Abbott chose the Big Apple as his second busing destination because it’s a sanctuary city, where illegal migrants’ immigration statuses aren’t reported to authorities.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said at the time. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s have both called out Abbott’s move as a political play.

The number of migrants encountered at the southern border during fiscal year 2022 is on pace to surpass 2,000,000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

