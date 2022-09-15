Schumer Contradicts Pelosi, Says Democrats Won’t Hold House: REPORT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York threw cold water on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s prediction that Democrats will hold the lower chamber in the November midterms, Punchbowl News reported.

Pelosi claimed to Punchbowl on Wednesday that Democrats would pick up seats due to “the leadership of [DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney]” and concern about abortion rights. Democrats have won three out of four special elections in the House since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. However, Schumer reportedly pushed back on Pelosi’s optimism, telling several Democratic senators that the Speaker is “in trouble.”

There is “a 60% chance we hold the Senate, and a 40% chance we hold the House,” Schumer reportedly said.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on his remarks.

🚨 BREAKING in @PunchbowlNews AM: SCHUMER: PELOSI IS IN TROUBLE Senate majority leader predicts at private dinner with senators that Pelosi will lose the House.https://t.co/1JewXz7ffs — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 15, 2022

The Majority Leader reportedly added that Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who attended the dinner, could lose his race to Republican challenger Blake Masters if billionaire donor Peter Thiel decides to spend money in the general election. Although Thiel put $15 million towards Masters’ primary victory, he has not opened his checkbook since. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: SOURCE: Mitch McConnell To Attend Second Fundraiser For Blake Masters As GOPers Bury Feud)

Pelosi doubled down on her prediction during her Wednesday press conference, claiming that the victories of Democratic Reps. Mary Peltola of Alaska and Pat Ryan of New York are evidence that Democrats will succeed in November.

“We’re pretty excited about the prospects,” she said, adding that those races were in “two places nobody expected us to win, including the Republicans.”

“We’re very proud of the success that we’re having, and we fully intend to hold the House. And even though there are some among you who belittle my political instincts and the rest, I got us here twice to the majority, and I don’t intend to give it up.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has suggested that Republicans could experience a wave on par with the 2010 midterms. However, elections analysts believe that the GOP is likely to pick up between 15 and 30 seats. Republicans must net five seats to take back the House.