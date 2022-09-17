Logan Paul To Wrestle For The WWE Championships In November

YouTuber turned WWE superstar, Logan Paul, will wrestle for the unified heavyweight championship titles against Roman Reigns in November.

Paul will look to snap the historic title streak of Roman Reigns, who has been the champion for over two-years. The two stars will face at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Paul’s introduction to the WWE was in April at WrestleMania, where he paired with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Though Paul and The Miz were victorious, Miz betrayed Paul and attacked him after the match, which set the two up for a bout at Summerslam. The YouTuber was impressive in his match against the veteran wrestler and even connected on a big frog splash from the top rope and crashed through the announcer’s table before eventually pinning The Miz to get his first win as a singles competitor.

Nearly two months removed from his victory over The Miz, Paul will have an opportunity to dethrone the biggest name in wrestling today, Roman Reigns.

Reigns is arguably the greatest champion in the history of the business. His title reign is the longest ever since the company changed its name from World Wrestling Federation (WWF) to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) back in May of 2002. By the time Crown Jewel gets underway, Reigns will have been champion for almost 800 days.

There’s arguably never been a more dominant professional wrestler than Roman Reigns. Reigns has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and other all-time great competitors. He has also been the main event of WrestleMania an incredible six times. Since joining the WWE in 2012, Reigns has carved out a Hall of Fame worthy career. (RELATED: ESPN Hires Pat McAfee For Its ‘College GameDay’ Lineup)

For Paul to be challenging Reigns in such a big match overseas is mind-boggling, to say the least. Only two matches into his career and he is being spoon-fed a bout against the biggest name in the industry.

Wrestling fans will be very unhappy if Logan Paul of all people is the one to knock off Roman Reigns and become champion.