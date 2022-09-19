A Beer Shortage Is Brewing Thanks To Problem With Extinct Volcano

A beer shortage is looming across America thanks to an extinct volcano.

Carbon dioxide production is in short supply due to contamination at the Jackson Dome, a reservoir of CO 2 in Mississippi created by a now-extinct volcano. This shortage has led brewers to cut back production, according to Axios. The contamination of raw gas at Jackson Dome could have dire effects, according to GasWorld.

Brewers across the U.S. have reported delays in moving their beer to market, with some coming up with contingency plans to use nitrogen instead of CO 2 , Axios noted. One brewery in Boston shut down all operations after being told their CO 2 supply was “cut for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year,” the outlet reported.

Other breweries are reportedly paying three to four times more for their CO 2 supply, while others have already switched to innovative technologies that allow them to capture CO 2 from the brewing process, Axios continued. One company in Colorado sells its reclaimed CO 2 to cannabis grow operations, Axios reported in another article. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Shotguns Beers On Stage With His ‘Favorite’ Rapper)

Not all brewers have the access to these innovative technologies or the capital to implement them, which means the ongoing problems with Jackson Dome are likely to further exacerbate supply issues caused by the pandemic, according to NBC News.