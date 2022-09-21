Editor Daily Rundown: DeSantis Keeps White House, Delaware And Media Guessing On Migrant Flights

DESANTIS KEEPS PLAYING ‘EM LIKE A FIDDLE… THIS TIME, WITH *ZERO* ILLEGALS…NBC: ‘Punked’: DeSantis keeps White House, Delaware and media guessing on migrant flight plans

The White House and the Delaware governor’s office were ready. So were the news media and political onlookers.

Everyone who gathered Tuesday at a small airport in Georgetown, Delaware, near President Joe Biden’s home, was waiting in anticipation of a planeload of migrants to be flown from San Antonio as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ program to send a message about illegal immigration.

But by late Tuesday, no plane had arrived. Instead, it landed in Teterboro, New Jersey, just outside New York City, where Biden was in town for the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting. […]

“He didn’t tell anyone and purposely left people in the dark. So technically the media, the Democrats, everyone got punked who decided to heed some s— on Twitter instead of waiting for confirmation from the governor’s office,” the source said. “The entire point of this is to put a spotlight on the border. It’s what the governor has said.”

“We are aware of the situation and are working with state and local partners to compassionately address this situation and take care of the migrants who may arrive,” a spokesperson for Rehoboth Beach, a city of 1,108 people, said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday morning.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN on Tuesday that he spent much of Monday night on the phone, coordinating with community leaders “to make sure that we provide an appropriate, welcoming and supportive reception in Delaware.”

‌The White House also indicated that federal agencies had reached out to coordinate with Delaware Gov. John Carney and service providers in a bid to prevent a repeat of the Martha’s Vineyard episode. […]

Public flight plans initially showed that the plane used to whisk migrants to Massachusetts was set to embark on a similar flight path Tuesday, departing from Texas, with a stopover in the Florida Panhandle before arriving in Georgetown—the closest airport to Rehoboth Beach, 19 miles away—at 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The flight was then delayed for unknown reasons before its route changed entirely. It departed for Nashville around 2:30 p.m. ET, where it reportedly landed without a single migrant on board 90 minutes later.

BLACKROCK CEO, BILL CLINTON TALK CONTROLLING WORLD’S COMPANIES TO ADVANCE THE LEFT’S AGENDA… WILL HILD: @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, @Unilever CEO Alan Jope and one of the UN’s ESG Czars Damilola Ogunbiyi just spoke on an ESG panel, led by Bill Clinton, at the Clinton Global Initiative’s September meeting. (VIDEO)

‘FOR THE NEXT 7 MONTHS, WE’RE IN A TRANSITION. AND IT’S NOT GOING TO BE A PRETTY TRANSITION.’ … HILD: Bill Clinton praises @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for being one of the main drivers of the ESG agenda (VIDEO)

OPPOSED TO CORPORATE AMERICA ADVANCING LEFT-WING PROPAGANDA? … YOU’RE A ‘CLIMATE CHANGE DENIER’ … HILD: Former President Bill Clinton and @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink label anyone that opposes ESG as “climate change deniers.” (VIDEO)

HIGH GAS PRICES ARE GREAT FOR PUSHING ‘GREEN’ ENERGY… HILD: @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink claims that ESG driving energy prices higher is actually a positive because it shrinks the “green premium.” (VIDEO)

UNILEVER CEO PROMISES TO DOUBLE DOWN ON LEFT-WING POLITICS… ‘We Will Not Back Down’: Major CEO Claims ‘Anti-Woke Backlash’ Is ‘Incredibly Dangerous For The World’ (VIDEO)

Unilever CEO Alan Jope declared his company would “not back down” on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues during a Tuesday forum at the Clinton Global Initiative.

“In 1939, George Orwell wrote that we have sunk to such depths that stating the obvious is the first responsibility of every person and he was talking about a book on power written by Bertrand Russell,” Jope told former President Bill Clinton, according to video posted to Twitter by Will Hild of Consumers First. “But it applies to today, because stating the obvious, that we have an emergency, we have a climate emergency, is becoming an unpopular thing to do.”

“This anti-sustainability backlash, this anti-woke backlash is incredibly dangerous for the world,” Jope continued. “And the first thing Unilever will do is we will not back down on this agenda despite these populist accusations.”

VIDEOS REVEAL MAIMING CHILDREN IS BIG BUSINESS… MATT WALSH: BREAKING: My team and I have been investigating the transgender clinic at Vanderbilt here in Nashville. Vanderbilt drugs, chemically castrates, and performs double mastectomies on minors. But it gets worse. Here is what we found. Let’s start at the beginning. (THREAD)

‘THESE SURGERIES MAKE A LOT OF MONEY … FEMALE TO MALE CHEST RECONSTRUCTION CAN BRING IN $40,000’ … WALSH: Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it’s a “big money maker,” especially because the surgeries require a lot of “follow ups” (VIDEO)

‘SAYING THAT YOU’RE NOT GOING TO DO SOMETHING BECAUSE OF YOUR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS IS NOT WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES’ … WALSH: Vanderbilt was apparently concerned that not all of its staff would be on board. Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that “conscientious objections” are “problematic.” Anyone who decides not to be involved in transition surgeries due to “religious beliefs” will face “consequences” (VIDEO)

VANDERBILT DEPLOYS TRANSGENDER ENFORCERS TO MONITOR DOCTORS WITH PATIENTS… ‘I’M THERE TO BE ALWAYS OBSERVING KIND OF HOW HOSPITAL STAFF ARE INTERACTING WITH INDIVIDUALS, AND AGAIN, USING CORRECT PRONOUNS AND TREATING THE INDIVIDUAL WITH RESPECT’ … WALSH: In case the objectors hadn’t gotten the memo, Vanderbilt unveiled a program called “Trans Buddies.” The “buddies” are trans activists from the community who attend appointments with trans patients, monitoring the doctors to guard against “unsafe” behavior such as misgendering (VIDEO)

TRANSGENDER ENFORCERS MONITOR DOCTORS WITH MINORS, AS WELL… WALSH: Vanderbilt makes their Trans Buddies available to children, too. They make lots of “services” available to children, including chemical castration. Though at some point in the last month they removed explicit admission of this fact from their site. Here’s the archived screenshot (SCREENGRAB)

VANDERBILT DESTROYS KIDS AS YOUNG AS AT LEAST 13… WALSH: But they must have forgot to delete a video from Vanderbilt Psychiatry’s Youtube channel back in 2020 which admits explicitly that they will give and have given irreversible hormone drugs to children as young as 13. (VIDEO)

‘IF THEY ARE 16, 17, HERE AT VANDERBILT… WE’RE ABLE TO DO A LOT OF THE TOP SURGERIES FOR THOSE PATIENTS’ … WALSH: After they have drugged and sterilized the kids, Vanderbilt — as explained in this video presentation by plastic surgeon Julien Winocour and Physician’s Assistant Shalyn Vanderbloemen — will happily perform double mastectomies on adolescent girls. (VIDEO)

WALSH: So, let’s review. Vanderbilt got into the gender transition game admittedly in large part because it is very financially profitable. They then threatened any staff members who objected, and enlisted a gang of trans activists to act as surveillance in order to force compliance.

VANDERBILT FRANTICALLY SCRUBBING ITS ‘TRANSGENDER HEALTH’ WEBSITE…WALSH: BREAKING: After my report, Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic has deleted their entire website. Literally the whole thing. They’re removing everything. HERE’S THE SITE SHOWING A 404 AS OF WEDNESDAY MORNING…

POLITICAL HOMICIDE… 41-YEAR-OLD NORTH DAKOTA MAN KILLS 18-YEAR-OLD WITH HIS CAR… CLAIMED THE TEEN WAS A ‘REPUBLICAN EXTREMIST’…VALLEY NEWS LIVE: Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege

MCHENRY, N.D. (Valley News Live) – A community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old man from Grace City, North Dakota, as investigators look into what led up to a deadly crash. Foster County Deputies were called to a hit-and-run that happened in an alleyway near Johnston Street and Jones Avenue in McHenry, ND.

Court documents say at 2:35 Sunday morning, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt called 911 to report that he had hit a pedestrian because he was threatening him. Brandt told State Radio that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were “coming to get him.” The pedestrian has been identified in a GoFundMe page as 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.

IN SUMMARY…PRADHEEP SHANKER: A Democrat killed an 18 year old by running over him because he thought the kid was a “Republican extremist”. This would be a national story by @CNN or @MSNBC if the story was reversed.

ARMY GENERAL WHO PUBLICLY WHINED ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON NOW UNDER INVESTIGATION…HILL: General who clashed with Fox News hosts probed for social media use

A major general in the Army who has faced off against a couple of Fox News hosts is being probed over his use of social media, an Army spokeswoman confirmed.

Spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said in a statement that Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe has been temporarily assigned to be a special assistant to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command pending an Army Department review. […]

Donahoe was among a group of top military leaders who pushed back against comments that Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson made in March 2021 in which he said the Army was becoming too “feminine” because of efforts to attract more women to join the military.

Donahoe posted a video of himself conducting a reenlistment ceremony for a female soldier as a “reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn’t be more wrong.”

RUSSIA/UKRAINE… PUTIN CALLS UP RESERVES… THREATENS TO GO NUCLEAR…NYT: With a ‘partial mobilization,’ Putin escalates the war

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia accelerated his war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, announcing a new campaign that would call up roughly 300,000 reservists to the military while also directly challenging the West over its support for Ukraine with a veiled threat of using nuclear weapons.

In a rare videotaped address to the nation, Mr. Putin stopped short of declaring a full, national draft but instead called for a “partial mobilization” of people with military experience. Though Moscow’s troops have recently suffered humiliating losses on the battlefield, he said that Russia’s goals in Ukraine had not changed and that the move was “necessary and urgent” because the West had “crossed all lines” by providing sophisticated weapons to Ukraine. […]

“To those who allow themselves such statements about Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and some components are more modern than those of the NATO countries,” he said.

Mr. Putin also reaffirmed his support for referendums hastily announced on Tuesday that have set the stage for him to declare that occupied Ukrainian territory has become part of Russia. That annexation could potentially come as soon as next week.

Pro-Kremlin analysts and officials have said that at that point, any further Ukrainian military action on those territories could be considered an attack on Russia itself. Mr. Putin did not spell that out, but warned that he was ready to use all of the weapons in Russia’s arsenal to protect what the Kremlin considered Russian territory.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” he said. “This is not a bluff.”

FLIGHTS FROM RUSSIA SELLING OUT FAST…DAILY MAIL: Terrified Russians race to flee the country in bid to dodge Putin’s army call-up, with one-way flights selling out and Google searches for ‘how to leave’ surging

Desperate Russians are frantically trying to flee the country after Vladimir Putin announced a dramatic mobilisation.

In the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since the invasion, Putin explicitly raised the spectre of a nuclear conflict and called up 300,000 reservists in the country’s first mobilisation since World War II.

One-way flights out of Russia have skyrocketed and others have sold out as civilians scramble for a ticket to safety.

IRAN… VIOLENT UNREST ACROSS COUNTRY…REUTERS: Protests flare across Iran in violent unrest over woman’s death

Protests raged for a fourth straight day across Iran on Tuesday and authorities said three people had been killed during unrest over the death of a young woman in police custody.

The death last week of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by morality police for “unsuitable attire” unleashed a flood of simmering anger over numerous issues including rights, security and an economy reeling from international sanctions.

It is some of Iran’s worst unrest since street clashes last year over water shortages. The Iranian government accuses foreign agents and unspecified terrorists of instigating the violence.