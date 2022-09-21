Musician ‘Future’ Sells His Catalog To Investment Firm For 8 Figures

Famous rapper and songwriter Future struck a huge deal with investment firm Influence Media Partners, selling them the publishing rights to his 2004-2020 library for eight figures.

Future’s prolific career as a wildly successful artist consists of a catalog of 612 titles, including collaborations and features from big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and The Weeknd, according to Variety.

Future’s sold off his entire catalog to Influence Media Partners. https://t.co/UkCySDQFrD — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2022

“Life Is Good,” “Jumpman”, “King’s Dead”, “Selfish,” and “Low Life” are among the hit collaborations now under Influence Media Partners’ ownership, along with Future’s many solo hits, including “Mask Off.”

The deal with the Warner Music and BlackRock-backed firm is reportedly valued in the “high eight figures,” one of several big-money moves by Influence Media Partners in recent months. The firm snatched up the rights to songs by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars in February for $300 million to Variety.

Influence Media received funding from Warner Music group and BlackRock in March to purchase Tainy‘s entire collection of work including songs by Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis and J Balvin, according to Variety. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Case, Takes To Instagram To Lament Allegations)

Future has sold his publishing catalog for 8 figures. It is estimated to be worth $65m-$75m 💰 pic.twitter.com/BrTDYol8qf — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) September 20, 2022

“Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected,” Rene McLean, Influence Media partner and founding advisor said. “It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style,” she said, according to Variety.

McLean went on to credit Future’s “undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape,” and spoke on behalf of her firm as she said, “We’re honored to be partnered with him,” according to Variety.

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said.

“I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career,” Future said, according to Variety.