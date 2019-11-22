Scooter Braun Says He’s Received ‘Numerous Death Threats’ During Feud With Taylor Swift

Entertainment mogul Scooter Braun has publicly pleaded for musician Taylor Swift to call off her fans after he and his family reportedly received death threats.

Braun shared a letter on his Instagram after trying to keep the feud between the two off of social media, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. He claimed that his family has been receiving death threats.

View this post on Instagram @taylorswift A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Nov 22, 2019 at 12:09am PST

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” Braun wrote. “This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above.”

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

The feud between Swift and Braun first began when the entertainment mogul bought the singer’s former label, Big Machine Label Group. Swift most recently accused Braun of not allowing her to perform her old music live at the American Music Awards.

Braun called the whole situation a “miscommunication” and reiterated that she has always been allowed to perform what she wanted and didn’t need permission to do that. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Perform At American Music Awards Following Spat With Scooter Braun Over Music Rights)

Braun referenced the end of Swift’s public letter in which she encouraged fans to let Braun “know how you feel about this” in his letter.

He also claimed Swift was ignoring the threats made against him and his family although she had been notified by his attorney.

“It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict,” Braun added. “At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask us to come together and try to find a resolution.”