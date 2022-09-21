POLL: 41% Of Hispanics Approve GOP Governors Sending Illegal Migrants To Liberal Cities

The majority of Hispanic voters surveyed approve of the migrant relocation policies enforced by some Republican governors, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found Wednesday.

The poll surveyed 223 Hispanics and asked them if they believe the transporting of migrants to liberal enclaves by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida are appropriate. Forty-one percent of Hispanics surveyed approved of the relocation policies, according to the poll.

Just over one-third of those surveyed, 35%, disapproved of the governors’ transporting of migrants, according to the poll. The numbers resembled the answers of the white voters surveyed, finding that 46% approved and 39% disapproved.

🚨NEW POLL🚨 According to a brand new POLITICO / Morning Consult poll, a plurality of Hispanics say it’s appropriate for Republican governors to relocate migrants to liberal areas — by nearly the same margin as whites. Hispanic: +6

Whites: +7 pic.twitter.com/aIfpFTuaLJ — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 21, 2022

Among the total number of registered voters, the opinion was almost entirely cut in half with 42% approving and 41% opposing the relocation policy put forth by the Republican governors. The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters between Sept. 16-18 with a 2% margin of error. (RELATED: ‘They’re Not Even Here Legally’: Sen. Marco Rubio Calls Out Migrants’ Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis)

The governors’ actions sparked outrage among some liberal figures, such as The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, who accused DeSantis of “human trafficking” the 50 illegal migrants who were recently sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas, announced an investigation Monday into allegations that migrants were “lured” onto the planes.

“The allegations that we’ve heard, it’s absolutely distasteful, it’s disgusting. It’s an abuse of human rights. But, I would like to find out sooner rather than later what charges if any are going to apply and to whom,” Salazar said. “I believe there’s some criminal activity involved, but at present, we’re trying to keep an open mind and we’re going to investigate to find out, to determine what laws were broken, if that does turn out to be the case.”

Taryn Fenske, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said in a statement received Tuesday by the Daily Caller that the migrants voluntarily chose to board the two planes chartered to Massachusetts. The Florida governor also confirmed Friday that the migrants voluntarily traveled to the upper-class New England island.

Migrants received brochures informing them of their destination before boarding the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, according to documents viewed Friday by the Daily Caller. The brochures showed migrants where they were headed and offered a variety of resources on job opportunities and community services areas on the island.

Three Venezuelan migrants — Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe and Jesus Doe — filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against DeSantis, alleging they were “manipulated” and stripped of their constitutional rights protected under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.