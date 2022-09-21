‘They’re Not Even Here Legally’: Sen. Marco Rubio Calls Out Migrants’ Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio criticized a lawsuit filed by migrants against Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Friday appearance on “America’s Newsroom.”

The Florida senator criticized the class action lawsuit filed by three Venezuelan migrants Tuesday over the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Alianza Americas, a Chicago-based network of migrant-led organizations and the migrants — Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe, and Jesus Doe — argued they were used “for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial, and political interests.”

“Think about this, okay? People came into this country illegally, violating our laws and the first thing they do is get lawyers and use our laws to sue an elected governor, to sue a state,” the senator said. “I mean, just think about that. They just got here, they’re not even here legally, they didn’t enter the country the proper way, and they’re immediately in court demanding rights and claims under our laws. This is outrageous. What other country in the world would that even be allowed? What other country in the world would even tolerate that?”

“This is not immigration, what we’re seeing,” he continued. “This is mass migration. That’s a very different thing. But to just think about the fact that somebody just came here illegally and within a week they’re in court and they have lawyers representing them in court suing the American government whose laws they just violated is unbelievable. It’s outrageous. It angers me and it should anger everybody.”

The migrants alleged that accomplices acting on behalf of DeSantis and his administration “manipulated” and “stripped” them of constitutional rights protected under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments. The accomplices allegedly pretended to be individuals offering the migrants humanitarian assistance. (RELATED: Will DeSantis Be Convicted For Kidnapping Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights? Experts Say It’s Unlikely)

“Defendants manipulated them, stripped them of their dignity, deprived them of their liberty, bodily autonomy, due process, and equal protection under law, and impermissibly interfered with the Federal Government’s exclusive control over immigration in furtherance of an unlawful goal and a personal political agenda,” the lawsuit stated.

Taryn Fenske, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said in a statement received by the Daily Caller Tuesday that the migrants voluntarily chose to board the two planes chartered to Massachusetts.

“The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis,” Fenske said. “The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned – and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours.”

Migrants received brochures informing them of their destination before boarding the flight to Martha’s Vineyard. The packets showed the location and offered a variety of resources on job opportunities and community services areas.