University School Of Nashville’s Gender Sexuality Club Promoted Vanderbilt’s Gender Clinic To High Schoolers

An independent school in Nashville operates a “Gender and Sexuality Alliance” that promotes Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s gender clinic to minors, according to the group’s website.

University School of Nashville operates a “Gender and Sexuality Alliance” (GSA) that boasts over 90 members in a school with barely 1,100 students in grades K-12. The GSA claims to be the high school’s “largest student organization.”

The GSA’s website promotes “helpful” external organizations, including a link to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Transgender Clinic. Videos recently unearthed by conservative commentator Matt Walsh show clinic staff admitting to giving cross-sex hormones to minors as young as 13. University School of Nashville’s GSA also promotes the Vanderbilt Trans Buddy Project, which invites transgender activists to attend medical appointments with transgender patients and report doctors who are insufficiently affirming of their patients’ gender identities.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fire after Walsh posted video footage of a Vanderbilt doctor apparently admitting that transgender surgeries “make money for the hospital.” Following the release of these videos, the GSA’s link to Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic produces a 404 error as of press time, while the link to the Trans Buddy Project redirects to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center homepage. (RELATED: Tennessee Gov. Calls For Investigation Into Vanderbilt Gender Clinic’s Pediatric Practices)

University School of Nashville’s GSA also links to websites that give away free chest binders, which allow biological females to hide and crush their breasts, and allows students to learn the best techniques for buying a chest binder without parental permission.

“The Binder Project,” “binder giveaway” and “free chest binder” applications are available on the school’s GSA website. One link informs students how to obtain a chest binder “without [their] parents knowing” and notes that “the general concept can apply to anything you want to buy online.”

“Open a private window on your browser and pick the binder you want online, add it to the website’s shopping cart and start to check out until you find how much it costs with shipping and tax,” the website reads. “If you don’t have access to a computer at home, use one at the library. Save up enough money to buy the binder. Make sure you have a few dollars extra for the extra fee of buying a prepaid card.”

The school’s GSA said it also collects “gently-used binders for redistribution to members of our high school community,” according to its website.

A spokeswoman for the University School of Nashville did not respond to inquiry into whether they thought hiding chest binding was appropriate for parents. The spokeswoman upheld the that school seeks to be an “inclusive learning environment.”

“What guides our thinking at University School of Nashville is to be an inclusive learning environment and foster a sense of belonging for all of our students,” the spokeswoman said. “Our goal with the Gender and Sexuality Alliance webpage is to provide resources that our students and families may find helpful. We support our students’ identities and work with them to have healthy conversations with their parents and families about their awareness of themselves as growing adolescents.”

This article was updated to include comment from the University School of Nashville.