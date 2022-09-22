‘Send Putin To The Trenches’: Russia Arrests Over 1,200 At Anti-War Protests

Russian authorities arrested over 1,200 protesters Wednesday for opposing a “partial mobilization” of reserve military units by President Vladimir Putin, according to The New York Times.

The Russian General Prosecutor’s Office warned citizens Wednesday that protests could result in up to 15 years in prison, yet the mobilization announcement spurred “Send Putin to the trenches!” and “Let our children live!” chants across the country, the NYT reported. Following the announcement, Russian authorities charged protestors with intent to “disseminate false information” and “discredit the Russian Army,” actions that were made illegal in March, the NYT reported. (“RELATED: Russia Launches Plan To Annex Captured Ukrainian Territories”)

The arrests took place in 38 cities across Russia and followed the activation of 300,000 reservists, reported OVD-Info, a human rights watchdog that monitors police activity, according to the NYT. In response, Russian citizens formed a petition Wednesday with 300,000 signatures, the NYT reported.