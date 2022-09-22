‘Out Of Control’: Trump Blasts NY AG Letitia James For Suing Him While Violent Crime Soars

Former President Donald Trump blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James in a Thursday Truth Social post for suing him as crime soars in her state.

The former president denounced James following her announcement that she is suing him and his associates for alleged financial fraud. Trump accused the attorney general of allowing “Murder, Rape and Drugs” to surge “out of control” in her state.

“Racist A.G. Letitia “Peekaboo” James, the failed Gubernatorial candidate, is now running second to strong crime fighter MICHAEL HENRY,” the post read. “This could be a big upset because she has been a terrible A.G. when it comes to protecting the people of New York State. Murder, Rape, and Drugs are totally out of control-There has never been a more dangerous time than this. She is grossly incompetent, her staff knows it, and so does everyone else. MAKE NEW YORK SAFE AGAIN!!!”

News flash Trump, you are a criminal and Letitia James is doing her job holding criminals like you accountable. pic.twitter.com/6rE3dZJKI2 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 21, 2022

James alleged that Trump and his three oldest children manipulated asset values connected to his business, the Trump Organization. She claims this false inflation of his net worth allegedly allowed Trump and his associates to pay lower taxes, secure better insurance deals and loans, and satisfy loan agreements. (RELATED: ‘Political Hit Job’: Bill Barr Rips Letitia James Over Trump Lawsuit)

James further claimed that the alleged fraud violated state and local law, and called on Trump, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka to be banned from being an officer or director of any New York-registered or licensed corporation or allow the Trump Organization or the former president to apply for a loan for five years, she said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Trump cited the rise in crime recorded in James’ state, particularly in New York City, in his post. In July, crime in New York City jumped in comparison to the previous year, rising by just over 30% in total from 2021, according to recent data released by the New York Police Department (NYPD). Murder rose by 34%, grand larceny jumped by 40% and felony assault surged by almost 18% from the same month in 2021.

Rape slightly dropped by 4.7% in the last year, going from 149 recorded cases in July 2021 to 142 cases in July 2022, according to the NYPD.