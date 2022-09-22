Study: Unborn Babies Can React To Taste, Dislike Kale

Fetuses can react to flavors, showing dislike for kale and an affinity for carrots, according to a new study conducted in Northeast England.

The study in the journal “Psychological Science,” was conducted on women at 32 and 36 weeks gestation. It was the first “direct evidence” of fetuses responding to taste from food consumed by their mothers.

These images from researchers show that babies in the womb can possibly react to flavor. pic.twitter.com/RVB7DsXNoc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 22, 2022

"Fetuses exposed to carrot flavor (n = 35) showed "lip-corner puller" and "laughter-face gestalt" more frequently, whereas fetuses exposed to kale flavor (n = 34) showed more "upper-lip raiser," "lower-lip depressor," "lip stretch," "lip presser," and "cry-face gestalt" in comparison with the carrot group and a control group not exposed to any flavors (n = 30)," the study found.

The study looked at ultrasounds from 70 adult pregnant women under the age of 40. One group of women ate powdered, a second powdered carrots, and a third group did not eat anything. Fetuses in the study were able to tell that their mothers were eating before she had finished her meal.

“Findings of this study have important implications for understanding the earliest evidence for fetal abilities to sense and discriminate different flavors.”