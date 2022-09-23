REPORT: Two Politicians Survive Horrific Helicopter Crash Caught On Camera In Brazil

Footage of a horrific helicopter crash shared online Friday shows when two Brazilian politicians, a staffer and the pilot all somehow survived plummeting to the ground in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, reports say.

Brazilian MP Hercílio Araújo Diniz and Deputy Mayor of Governador Valadares David Barroso were aboard a silver helicopter when the pilot lost control and collided with power lines Wednesday, according to the New York Post. All four of those flying managed to survive despite the helicopter seeming to nose-dive into the ground after hitting the power lines, the report continued.

Horrifying moment #helicopter hits power line and crashes – but #Brazilian congressman, deputy mayor, staffer and pilot all surviveThe aircraft was preparing for landing at a soccer field in the municipality of Engenheiro Caldas pic.twitter.com/ub3NgQEYVM — Hans Solo (@thandojo) September 23, 2022

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter next to an image of Diniz, who appeared bloody but was apparently able to stand and walk, though he was hospitalized as a precaution, the Daily Mail reported. Barraso was placed in an intensive care unit with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, the outlet continued, citing a statement released by Diniz’s office. (RELATED: Plane Crashes In Residential New Jersey Neighborhood, Two People Die: Report)

The pilot also suffered a collapsed lung, but remains in stable condition, the Daily Mail noted. Also aboard was a press secretary who was treated for minor injuries and expected to be discharged after a short while, the outlet continued. The helicopter pilot was aiming to land on a soccer pitch in the municipality of Engenheiro Caldas when the vehicle struck the power lines, the outlet noted.