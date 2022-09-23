Parents And Students Protest Trans Teacher Who Wears Massive Prosthetic Breasts

Parents and students in Canada appear to be protesting a transgender woodshop teacher who wears large prosthetic breasts to school, according to video footage from Canadian outlets Rebel News and True North.

Parents reportedly protested at Oakville Trafalgar High School, where the transgender educator is employed, according to video footage posted by a producer at True North. The parents’ signs dub the transgender teacher’s prosthetics a form of “depravity.” In the background, a speaker seems to suggest that the situation in part results from the hiring “health ministers that don’t look like they’ve ever been to the gym.”

Mothers at Oakville Trafalgar High School hold signs that read “Inclusivity is no excuse for depravity” pic.twitter.com/Hj8tA2NsnZ — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) September 23, 2022

Students joined the protestors outside of the high school as well, according to video footage from Rebel News. Protesters held signs that read, “teacher’s personal propaganda has no place in the classroom.”

In the background of the protest, a speaker spoke against gender ideology.

“You’re a child of God. Okay? If your identity, it’s in how God made you,” the speaker said. “He made you either a male or a female.”

Students have joined the protestors outside Oakville Trafalgar High School to protest the teacher who has been wearing large prosthetic breasts to school. Full report coming soon at: https://t.co/VXrWU3Nq33 spic.twitter.com/AhH4piFvC6 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 23, 2022

The protests took place days after Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher Kayla Lemieux was seen in multiple pictures and videos wearing large prosthetic breasts. In one video, Lemieux is seen in tight, black shorts cutting wood.

In other pictures, Lemieux’s prosthetic nipples are protruding through the teacher’s top. (RELATED: Canadian Trans Teacher Dons Massive Prosthetic Breasts With Reported Support Of School)

The Daily Caller has reached out to Oakville Trafalgar High School and the Halton District School Board for comment.