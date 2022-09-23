Cops Accidentally Fired Their Guns In Schools At Least Twice In One Day

Police officers allegedly fired their guns on accident Monday in at least two schools in Florida and Wisconsin.

One incident occurred Monday in Janesville, Wisconsin, according to WISN. Another incident occurred in Martin County, Florida, at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy, CBS 12 News reported.

In Wisconsin, a school liaison officer accidentally fired his gun when he was removing his backpack, WISN reported. A strap on his backpack allegedly caught the butt of his gun, and the gun then fired into the floor.

Janesville PD: Officer’s gun accidentally fired at middle school https://t.co/JiWZ0iYBFs — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) September 21, 2022

A Martin County Sheriff’s deputy in Flordia was dry firing his gun before heading to the shooting range, CBS 12 News reported. While training, he did not realize there was a bullet in the chamber and allegedly pulled the trigger.

CBS12 News reporter, Dylan Huberman (@dylanhubermantv) provides more details to the investigation involving a Martin County Deputy, who accidentally fired a shot inside the Treasure Coast Classical Academy in Stuart.https://t.co/8d6zGAycG5 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 21, 2022

“He did it inappropriately and he did it in an inappropriate place,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said, according to CBS 12 News. “It went through the wall, through the hallway into a bookcase in adjoining classroom,” Snyder added. (RELATED: Florida Sheriff Grady Judd Says His Officers Will ‘Put A Bullet Through Your Head’ If You Attempt A School Shooting)

“His employment is not in jeopardy,” Snyder said about the deputy, CBS 12 reported. “We stand with him, we’re not throwing him under the bus but he will face some of the repercussions and ramifications of what occurred.”

A security guard at an elementary school in Hilton Head, South Carolina allegedly left his gun unattended in a staff restroom Tuesday, Island Packet reported. The Beaufort County School District subsequently fired the security company that protected the schools.

The company in South Carolina had a previous incident this year where a security guard’s gun was allegedly left unattended in a bathroom for three minutes, reported Island Packet.