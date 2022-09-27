Jimmy Buffett Cancels Remainder Of 2022 Tour Following ‘Brief Hospitalization’

Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed his tour as a result of a health issue, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Buffett has wiped his calendar clear for the rest of the year, citing a “brief hospitalization,” without giving specifics about the source of the medical issues, according to his social media page. The 75-year-old star apparently plans to return to the stage in 2023.

“On doctor’s orders, [Buffett] must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year,” according to Buffett’s Twitter account.

Due to “health issues and brief hospitalization,” Buffett couldn’t go forward with the 2022 tour plans, according to his statement. The social media post also included a list of tour dates and locations as well as instructions on how fans can recoup money they spent on the now-canceled shows.

A total of five concerts have been affected, including two in Las Vegas, Nevada, and one each in California, Utah and Idaho, according to CBS News. The Utah and Idaho concerts were canceled altogether, and the others were pushed into 2023. (RELATED: ‘We Saved The Vintage Guitar’: Jewel Says Her Tour Bus Caught On Fire)

The singer, known for hits like “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday,” performed in virtual concerts during the pandemic, some of which were in honor of first responders, according to CBS News. His loyal fans, known as “Parrotheads” have flooded Buffett’s social media pages with words of kindness, encouragement, love and support.

There is no official return date scheduled at this time.