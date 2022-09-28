‘Where’s Jackie?’: Biden Appears To Call For Congresswoman Who Died In August

President Joe Biden appeared to call for Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski to stand up for acknowledgement on Wednesday, seemingly forgetting that Walroski was tragically killed in a car crash in early August.

Biden made the remark while speaking at a White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health.

“And I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative McGovern, Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative — Jackie, you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked as he looked around. “I didn’t think she was gonna be here.”

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

“Biden, thanking bipartisan lawmakers for making the conference happen, appears to reference the late Rep. Jackie Walorski without realizing she passed away in August,” Politico reporter Meredith Lee Hill tweeted.

Walorksi was killed in a car accident in early August along with two of her staffers. The trio were traveling in an SUV near Nappanee, Indiana, when they collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle also died.

The late congresswoman, along with Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James P. McGovern, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, introduced bipartisan legislation in Oct. 2021 to “convene a second national White House conference on food, nutrition, hunger, and health.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, who spoke before Biden, thanked all four lawmakers, including “the late Congresswoman Walensky [sic]” for helping to organize the conference.