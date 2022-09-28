NFL Icon Terry Bradshaw Puts His Beautiful Ranch Up For Sale

NFL icon Terry Bradshaw listed his 744-acre ranch in Oklahoma for $22.5 million.

The Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch is located in Love County, Oklahoma, according to the listing by Icon Global. It has been significantly updated since the last time the football legend attempted to sell the land in 2014. It’s back on the market after the latest prospective buyer fell through, according to a Dallas Morning News report published Sept. 22.

The sale comes amid rumors of Bradshaw’s ailing health, with some viewers believing the former quarterback appeared to struggle during his “Fox NFL Sunday” show, the New York Post reported. Bradshaw appeared to forget his train of thought and slur his speech during the episode, with SteelerNation reporting that he seemed to be smiling through excruciating pain throughout the show.

“Unfortunately, despite a series of contract extensions after repeated assurances and promises from the buyer, as well as his agents and other representatives, the buyer sadly failed to follow through, perform, fund and close the transaction,” Icon Global’s owner Bernard Uechtritz said in a statement, the Dallas Morning News reported. “So as of today, the entire ranch is back on the market, and it’s now not a matter of if it will sell but to whom.” (RELATED: Did ‘Yellowstone’ Drop A Major Spoiler Years Ago That We’ve Ignored Until Now?)

The property features eight lakes and ponds, an 8,600-square-foot main house with six bedrooms and a large pool, along with almost complete equestrian facilities, the listing notes. The listing also appears to describe fully working cattle facilities, with a majority of the land enclosed by secure fencing.