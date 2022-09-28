‘No Decency, No Shame’: Tucker Blasts Politicized Hurricane Response From Dems, Media

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted media figures and Democrats who tried to make political points during Hurricane Ian Wednesday evening.

“Hurricane Ian as we’ve told you has crushed the state of Florida, more than a million people have no power. This is a catastrophe. It’s a national disaster. People will certainly be killed because of it,” Carlson said. “Under circumstances like that, decent people put politics aside for a moment, because they’re not ghouls. They realize some things, like life and death, are more important than politics. They don’t give political sermons at funerals, for example, but at MSNBC there’s no reason to abide by the basic standards of decency. So today, that channel invited former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill to deliver a sermon to everyone stuck without power in Florida facing death, and that message was, ‘Stop complaining about Joe Biden, serfs.’” (RELATED: ‘Money Is Tight’: CBS News Reporter Says People Can’t Afford To Flee Hurricane Ian)

McCaskill expressed a hope that Floridians who “hate the federal government” would remember the disaster relief efforts following the hurricane. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power and causing extensive damage.

WATCH:

“Can you imagine lecturing people who are cowering in their houses trying not to get killed? No decency. No shame. None of them have any shame or any decency,” Carlson said before turning his attention to comments CNN’s Don Lemon made Tuesday. “Over at CNN, Don Lemon repeatedly tried to link the hurricane to climate change. It’s the first hurricane ever. That’s when his guest, Jamie Rhome, shut him down. Because unlike Don Lemon, Jamie Rhome knows what he’s talking about, he’s the Director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [National] Hurricane Center.”

Carlson then called out Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota over remarks she made Tuesday morning on MSNBC.

“How can I help the Democratic Party in the middle of a humanitarian disaster? Most people don’t think that way. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota certainly does,” Carlson said. “She announced on television that if only we gave her a lot more power, hurricanes wouldn’t happen, because it turns out Amy Klobuchar and her friends control the weather, only if you vote for them.”

“We called Amy Klobuchar’s office today and asked her to come on to explain specifically how she would have taken control of the weather and prevented Hurricane Ian,” Carlson said. “How would she have done it? Here’s full power, full funding, Amy Klobuchar, tell us how you would have stopped the hurricane. Really, she didn’t respond. She’s always welcome on this show to tell us how she’s in charge of the weather. What do you think, you’re God or something?”

Klobuchar did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

