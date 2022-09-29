‘The View’ Presents A Giant Refugee Awareness Puppet On Stage

A giant puppet representing refugee awareness made a guest appearance on “The View” on Wednesday to show “solidarity” to children fleeing oppression and war.

The puppet, named “Little Amal” appeared from backstage and made its way to the main stage. The giant puppet depicts a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl and has traveled to 12 countries across the world since July 2021 intending to spread the message, “don’t forget about us,” according to its official website, Walk with Amal.

The puppet will visit all five boroughs of New York City from Sept. 14 to Oct. 2, according to Walk with Amal. The puppet is currently making its first trip to the United States where it intends to visit 55 events that are all free and public.

Artistic Director, Amir Nizar Zuabi, told the panel that the puppet represents the refugee crisis around the globe due to wars, conflicts and climate change. The puppet has visited Syria, the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy and recently met refugee children in Lviv, Ukraine. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Trump Over Dorian Refugees In The Bahamas: ‘If There Had Been A Hurricane In Norway’)

“Walking with Little Amal is showing solidarity to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers everywhere, not only Syrian,” he said. “Of course she is Syrian, but she tells a story of all children that are like her.”

A person can be seen controlling the puppet from inside as two others control its posture with two large sticks attached to the back of the puppet.

The panel was mesmerized by the puppet and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that she and the puppet both share Syrian heritage. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then said she wanted to give the puppet a cookie.