25-Year-Old Boxer Dies Of Head Injury Suffered In The Ring

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones died Thursday at the age of 25, five days after suffering a serious head injury during a boxing match in Colombia.

Quinones was knocked out with less than a minute left in his fight against Jose Munoz, and video footage of the match shows he was unable to get back on his feet after the hit. Paramedics quickly rushed to his aid and removed the young boxer on a stretcher. He was undefeated with a record of 10-0 until this match-up, according to TMZ. He remained on a respirator in a hospital for five days before being declared brain dead on Thursday.

Quinones reportedly suffered severe head trauma from the fight which resulted in a blood clot in his brain, according to TMZ. He was rushed into surgery immediately after the incident but slipped into a coma and died soon after (RELATED: Boxer Patrick Day Dies From Injuries Suffered During Match Against Charles Conwell)

“Cuadrilatero Boxing deeply regrets the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional human being, disciplined and who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport,” his promoters said in a Friday statement, according to TMZ.

“We would like to thank the staff at the General Clinic of the North, who during this time did what was within their power and took care of Luis in the best possible way,” Quinones’ promoters said.

Munoz has had a difficult time coming to terms with the death of Quinones. The two were sparring partners and the incident left Munoz devastated. He said he never knew “a dream could turn into a real nightmare,” according to TMZ.