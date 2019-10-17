Boxer Patrick Day Dies From Injuries Suffered During Match Against Charles Conwell

Boxer Patrick Day has tragically died from injuries suffered over the weekend.

Day was knocked out against Charles Conwell in the 10th round of a Saturday fight in Chicago, and he went into a coma afterwards, according to The New York Post. He passed away from his brain injuries Wednesday.

Day’s manager released the following statement in part announcing his tragic death:

Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.

This is now the second boxing death in a very short period of time. Maxim Dadashev died back in July after a very similar situation. (RELATED: Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Brain Injuries After Fight Against Subriel Matias)

Dadashev was 28 and Day was 27. Athletes aren’t supposed to be dying, especially when they’re in their 20s.

I don’t know what the answer is, but something has to be done with boxing because losing two guys in a matter of months is simply unacceptable.

There will always be some kind of risk with boxing. It’s a violent sport. It’s like the UFC or football. Injuries come with the territory, but people dying is something we simply can’t accept as fans.

I don’t know if they need to find a way to stop fights sooner or something else. I honestly have no clue, but there’s no question something has to be done.

We simply can’t have athletes and fighters dying in the ring.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Day’s family during this terribly tough time.