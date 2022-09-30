Justen Alias, Who Some of the Most Prominent Athletes Call for Their Off-Season Home

Are you a real estate agent looking to break into the luxury market? The sports and entertainment niche is ideal for you! However, success doesn’t often happen overnight, including for businesses. Like athletes who do not step instantly into the major leagues, you will not instantly jump into listing a million-dollar property. You need to put in the work, time, and effort. It is recommended that you focus your efforts on lower-level rental properties and build relationships with financial advisors that may start you with their novice clientele.

Sports and entertainment real estate favor agents who strive to build genuine relationships and businesses with a small circle of people that will trust and use them. The most common transaction occurs when a novice player needs privacy and a short commute to their training facility. As an agent, you must understand the client’s needs and lifestyle, especially when they frequently move. It’s best to start by looking at players new to your area and connect with them through a sports agent, a financial advisor, or social media. Introduce yourself as an expert within your market and always be available for your clients.

Justen Alias is a trusted entrepreneur, luxury realtor, and sports and entertainment real estate agent celebrities turn to for their off-season home. He is among the top realtors dominating the Miami and Detroit markets who understand the demanding lifestyle of athletes and entertainers and work closely with sports agents, managers, athletes, YouTubers, actors, and musicians. With the real estate market thriving and prices rising, Justen is enthusiastic about using his strong negotiation skills to get the best, most reasonable price for his clients.

The passionate realtor and entrepreneur doubles as the founder and CEO of a nationwide sports and entertainment network, Nexus, supporting athletes, top-tier executives, and entertainers to find the home of their dreams. The network is available in all major cities, and all the members are meticulously vetted and have extensive experience working with sports and entertainment clients.

Justen flaunts tremendous success as he continues to thrive in the luxury real estate market. He has worked with NBA players and sold a home to one of the most famous YouTubers, Caylus Cunningham. He shares that helping Caylus was a great accomplishment since he was a first-time home buyer, and Justen assisted him in finding his dream home. “These are just a few of the many achievements I have made so far,” he adds.

Justen’s success did not happen overnight. He shares that standing out in luxury real estate is quite challenging. He adds, “Creating a successful business was one of the biggest challenges. I overcame that by thinking outside the box, creating my niche, i.e., sports and entertainment, and providing my clients’ value.”

According to Justen, creating relationships and providing value are the two effective solutions to drawing your dream clients. He advises upcoming realtors to uphold these two keys to succeed in the industry. The successful entrepreneur and realtor looks forward to becoming a premier luxury realtor in Miami and the chief realtor for professional athletes. Also, he aims to see his network, Nexus, become the premier relocation service for professional athletes and celebrities.