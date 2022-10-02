More Than 100 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Soccer Match Stampede And Riot

At least 125 people were killed during a stampede and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia on Saturday.

Police reportedly fired tear gas into crowds to quell and disperse chaotic supporters of a losing soccer team at a stadium in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, according to Reuters. More than 300 people were injured and some 125 killed when violence broke out following the final whistle at the match, the outlet continued.

Within the chaos, most of those killed were trampled to death by other attendees, the New York Post reported. Videos on social media show fans from both teams fanning out onto the pitch and fighting each other, while others suggest that the crowds were attempting to flee the vicinity after clashes with law enforcement holding what appear to be riot gear.

#Breaking: Just in – At least 108 people confirmed dead after a football match between Arema and Persebaya in #Indonesia, after they were cornered by riot police after a clash, and got tear gassed, with no other place to run or hide and dying of oxygen shortages duo to the gas. pic.twitter.com/S9mEPJVpUg — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 1, 2022

“Officers fired tear gas directly at spectators in the stands, forcing us to run toward the exit,” one spectator told the New York Post. “Many victims fell because of shortness of breath and difficulty seeing due to tear gas and were trampled.”

Videos shared after the stampede and chaos show a local hospital overwhelmed with victims, some lying motionless on the floor as medics attempted to administer CPR and other life-saving measures. (RELATED: Nightclub Fire In Thailand Kills At Least 13, Injures 35)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a statement following the tragedy. “The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” he wrote on the official FIFA website. “This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.”