Nightclub Fire In Thailand Kills At Least 13, Injures 35

At least 13 people died and 35 were injured Friday in a nightclub fire in Thailand’s Chonburi province, just over 100 miles south of Bangkok, according to police.

The fire broke out at the Mountain B nightclub around 1 a.m. local time, local law enforcement told Reuters. At least 14 of the 35 people injured were said to be in severe condition, according to NBC News. All of the victims currently identified are Thai nationals, Reuters noted.

Video on social media shows people fleeing a fire that swept through a nightclub in Thailand. At least 13 people were killed and dozens were injured. 🔗: https://t.co/2A7OLlKVup pic.twitter.com/Tg4ULoNYPn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 5, 2022

A witness at the club said she “saw flames above the stage, on the right side. I think it was about the same time at [sic] the singer on stage saw it too and he shouted ‘fire!’ and threw the mic at it. I saw a lot of the pub’s bouncers covered in fire inside,” she noted, according to the outlet.

Local television footage showed people fleeing the scene as emergency workers attempted to quell the flames, Reuters continued. Shoes and bottles could be seen strewn across the burned-out premises, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Help! Help! I Don’t Know What To Do!’: Livestreamer Almost Burns Down Kitchen While Talking To Viewers)

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, NBC reported. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that victims’ families would receive support from authorities, and urged other entertainment venues throughout the country to ensure they have proper emergency exits, the New York Post reported.