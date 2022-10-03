Republicans Pull Ahead Of Democratic Incumbents In Nevada Statewide Races

GOP candidates for the U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general and secretary of state are increasing their leads in Nevada, per new survey data released on Monday.

Republicans in these statewide races are now leading Democratic incumbents by at least 2%, each. Their leads come after months of polling behind Democrats by several percentage points, reflecting a shift towards GOP candidates as economic concerns, immigration and abortion dominate the midterm elections. (RELATED: Mass Exodus: Nevada Dems Are Fleeing Their Party For The GOP)

In the Senate race, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt is leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by 2% per a new survey by The Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights. Laxalt, since August, has overtaken Cortez Masto in all major polls and holds a steady lead between 1% and 4%, per RealClearPolitics’ polling aggregator.

In the state’s gubernatorial race, the GOP candidate Joe Lombardo is leading incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak by 3%, according to the poll. Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, which encompasses Las Vegas, has overtaken Sisloak after the Independent’s poll in April showed him losing by as much as 9%.

Additionally, the state attorney general race has seen a significant shift, as well, with Republican candidate Sigal Chattah leading incumbent Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, 39% to 37%, within the poll’s margin of error. Chattah, an Israeli immigrant and attorney with no government experience, now leads after a Suffolk University poll in August showed her losing by 5%.

Furthermore, in the Nevada Secretary of State race, which has attracted controversy for GOP candidate Jim Marchant’s claims that the 2020 election had irregularities, the gap between Marchant and Democratic candidate Cisco Aguilar. Marchant now leads Aguilar by 8%, up from 4% in August.

The uniform gains by Republican candidates in statewide races increase GOP chances of both holding the Senate after this year’s midterms and passing new laws for election security. Since the 2020 election, where then-President Donald Trump claimed irregularities in Nevada’s vote after Joe Biden won the state by 2.39%, Republicans have sought to require hand-counting of paper ballots and end mail-in voting.

That year also saw a raft of increased litigation by state attorneys general to challenge election-related court rulings, as well as efforts by conservative states to sue the Biden administration for relief against its policy initiatives on immigration, COVID-19 mandates and gun regulations. Under a Democratic attorney general, Nevada, a state with a Cook Partisan Voting Index score of R+1, did not join these efforts, which Fattah has said she plans to change.

The survey polled 741 likely voters registered in Nevada, with an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, and had a margin of error of 3.6%. It also showed that 57% of respondents disapproved of President Joe Biden’s performance in office.

The campaigns of Laxalt, Lombardo, Chattah and Marchant did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

