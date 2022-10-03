‘That Was Not A Fat Suit’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Admission Leads To One Of The Funniest Corrections We’ve Ever Read

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg clarified Monday she was not wearing a fat suit in a new movie, forcing The Daily Beast to issue a hilarious correction about Goldberg’s weight.

The Daily Beast’s Kyndall Cunningham wrote a review about the upcoming film, “Till,” which details the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. Goldberg plays Alma Carthan, Till’s grandmother and the mother of Mamie.

“Mamie’s journey leading up the trial is structured by conversations between her and her family members – including Whoopi Goldberg as her mother, Alma Carthan, in a distracting fat suit,” the original review read.

Goldberg addressed the criticism Monday, saying she was not in fact wearing a fat suit.

“There’s a young lady who writes for one of the magazines and she was distracted by my fat suit. In her review, and I’m just gonna say this, I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me.”

WATCH:

Goldberg said she had been on steroids at the time and that while disliking the movie is OK, comments about people’s looks are too far. (RELATED: ‘Weaponizing His Gaffes’: The View Defends Biden For Thinking A Dead Congresswoman Was Alive)

“I assume you don’t watch the show or you would have known that that was not a fat suit, but I just want to let you know that it’s okay not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out,” Goldberg continued. “So just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody, because I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Cunningham then issued a correction to her story and removed the reference to the alleged fat suit.

“Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit,” the correction reads.