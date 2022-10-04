EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dangerous’ — Adam Laxalt To Release Ad With Law Enforcement Officials Slamming Sen. Cortez Masto

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt will release an advertisement Tuesday that includes a number of law enforcement officials saying Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is dangerous for the state and that they will be supporting Laxalt in November.

The ad, titled “Dangerous,” first obtained by the Daily Caller, will run on TV statewide. The Nevada Fraternal Order of Police, the Las Vegas Peace Officers Association and nine other major Nevada law enforcement organizations endorsed Cortez Masto in 2016, but have switched their support and are now endorsing Laxalt in this year’s elections.

“Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies, pro-victim ideology, and anti-police rhetoric are endangering our communities. And Nevada families and law enforcement officers know it. That is why 95% of law enforcement groups are supporting me against our liberal sitting Senator. They know I will stand with our brave police officers and make the tough decisions needed to clamp down on crime and keep our communities safe,” Laxalt told the Caller before releasing the ad.

The ad features Steve Grammas, Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Chuck Allen, Former Washoe County Sheriff Jason Lesher, Washoe County Deputies Association President Susan Schilling, Former Washoe County Undersheriff David Moody, Nevada Fraternal Order of Police President Myron Hamm, Las Vegas Police Protective Association Board Member John Abel, Las Vegas Police Protective Association Director of Governmental Affairs Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council President.

Steve Grammas: “Catherine Cortez Masto pretends to support law enforcement…”

Chuck Allen: “…but voted to rubber-stamp radical officials…” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Runs Away From Questions About Biden Campaigning)

Jason Lesher: “…including activists who refused to prosecute drug dealers…”

Susan Schilling: “…and supported defunding police.” (RELATED: Working Class Voters In Nevada More Concerned About Economy Than Climate Issues)

David Moody: “Cortez Masto called police racist.”

Lesher, Schilling, Allen: “And when a local officer was shot in the head during riots she encouraged, she didn’t say a word.” Steve Grammas: “We retract our endorsement…”

Myron Hamm: “We retract our endorsement…”

John Abel: “We retract our endorsement of Catherine Cortez Masto.”

Brandon Judd: “Catherine Cortez Masto is dangerous for police…”

Myron Hamm: “…and dangerous for Nevada.”

Laxalt has a slight lead over Cortez Masto in six public polls conducted during the month of September.

The Daily Caller contacted Cortez Masto about the ad and lack of support from law enforcement to which they did not immediately respond.