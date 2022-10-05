Republican Candidate Don Bolduc Closes In On Hassan In New Hampshire Senate Race: POLL

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc is closing the gap between him and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the state’s Senate race, per a new poll released Tuesday.

Bolduc received the support of 45% of respondents, compared to Hassan’s 48.2%, according to the poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group. While Bolduc is still 3 points behind Hassan, the difference between them has considerably narrowed, with polls earlier in the year suggesting that Hassan was ahead by as much as 9%.

The poll comes as leaked memos from the Hassan campaign suggest that “the ground is shifting” in favor of Bolduc, per Axios. Hassan, former Governor of New Hampshire, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after defeating then-Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, by 0.14% – making it the closest Senate race that year.

Hassan is considered a prime target for Senate Republicans in their effort to wrest control of the chamber during this year’s midterm election.

Bolduc, a retired Brigadier General in the U.S. Army, won the Republican primary on Sept. 13 with 37% of the vote, beating Republican State Senate President Chuck Morse by 1.2%. Bolduc attracted notoriety given his past statements, including his signature on a public letter by retired military officers that observers claimed suggested that the 2020 election was unfair. (RELATED: Retired Army General Don Bolduc Wins New Hampshire GOP Primary)

In New Hampshire democratic Senator Hassan is only 3 points (48-45) ahead of Republican Don Bolduc. As the price of heating oil hits home and the cost ofBiden policies to 401ks hit seniors Bolduc will defeat Hassan. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 4, 2022

Bolduc also called Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire a “Chinese communist sympathizer.” Sununu had refused to endorse Bolduc, calling him a “conspiracy-theory extremist,” and endorsed Morse, instead.

Former President Donald Trump did not make an endorsement in the primary. However, Bolduc was endorsed by a close Trump ally, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as National Security Advisor in Trump’s administration.

Since winning the primary, however, Bolduc has taken steps to dispel questions about his positions. On Sept. 14, after winning the primary, Bolduc told Fox News that “the election was not stolen…President Biden is the legitimate president of this country.”

Senate Republicans appear to support Bolduc, even as allies of McConnell appeared to be supporting Morse during the primary, according to Politico. Bolduc was named “candidate of the week” on Oct. 4 by WinRed, the GOP’s official fundraising arm.

, get ready. Things are about to change in a few short weeks,” Bolduc wrote on Twitter about the poll. The poll surveyed 1081 respondents and had a margin of error of 2.9%. “Senator Hassan

Hassan’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

