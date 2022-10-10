Virginia Teacher Placed On Leave For Reportedly Being Drunk At School

A Virginia teacher has been placed on administrative leave following reports of intoxication during school hours, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Potomac Falls High School special education teacher Amy Richards was reported by a school resource officer to be intoxicated while teaching, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Richards was charged with being drunk in public and was then transported to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. (RELATED: Media Melts Down Over Virginia Schools Barring Males From Girls’ Restrooms)

“I am contacting you with an update to the message I sent earlier today regarding an incident that occurred on our campus involving a staff member,” Potomac Falls High School Principal Brandon Wolfe wrote in a statement to the school community. “Please see the daily incident report from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office below. As this is a pending law enforcement matter, I cannot offer more details.”

Richards was released from the adult detention center the same day and since has been placed on a paid administrative leave from her teaching position at the school, WJLA News reported. The teacher has been teaching at Potomac Falls High School for the last eight years and has been in the Loudoun County Public School District for the last 21 years.

In June, Loudoun County Public Schools was sued for allegedly aiding in students’ gender transitions and keeping them a secret from their families. Students were also allegedly forced to watch videos about drag queens without parental consent.

Loudoun County Public School advised faculty to eliminate all of their “gender based practices” while providing transgender equity training to the staff.

Potomac Falls High School and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

