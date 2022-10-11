Utah Partying Mob Backs Police Officers Into Corner, Allegedly Assaults Them

More than 60 partygoers are accused of backing two police officers into a corner and assaulting them Saturday night in Taylorsville, Utah, reports say.

Law enforcement responded to noise complaints at the party twice prior to the alleged incident, both times asking the homeowners to quiet down and end the large get-together, according to KSL. When officers returned to the scene a third time, around 11 p.m., they planned to cite the homeowners for failing to control and close out the party by the 10 p.m. noise ordinance.

Upon arrival, the partygoers surrounded the officers and started to assault them, with one officer taking on the bulk of the brutality, KSL continued. One of the officers was able to call for backup, with “every agency within the radio call” sending officers to the scene, the outlet noted, citing Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver.

“Three officers arrived on scene and then made contact with the owner in front of the home. Their intent was to cite him for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace and to ask him to shut the party down,” Taylorsville Assistant Police Chief Todd Gray told Gephardt Daily. (RELATED: Someone Is Trying To Call The Fun Police On Finnish PM Seen Partying In Epic Video)

The partygoers ranged across almost all ages, and immediately dispersed upon the arrival of more law enforcement, according to the report. Three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. The officer at the center of the attack suffered minor injuries, KSL noted in a later report.

Those arrested were identified as the homeowner, Sebastian Gonzalez, 50; Juanito Luis Castro Rodriguez, 21; and Jesenia Gonzalez, 24, KSL continued. Sebastian Gonzalez was “argumentative, belligerent and yelled profanities” when police tried to shut down the party, the outlet noted, citing a police booking affidavit.