Police Say California Man Trimming Trees Died Falling Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer died after falling into a wood chipper Tuesday, police in California reported.

Shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, a tree trimmer in Menlo Park, roughly 30 miles south of San Francisco, accidentally fell into a wood chipper and died, according to ABC News. “When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained in the incident,” Menlo Park police department told the outlet, confirming the fatality.

Video footage of the scene was released by CBS News showing the wood chipper with a yellow tarp covering part of the machine.

Kamala Harris Involved In Car Accident https://t.co/ob77Uyw1yq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 10, 2022

The street was closed while multiple authorities, including the local police department, Menlo Park’s fire protection district, and the San Mateo county coroner’s office, investigated the incident, ABC noted. The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the death and has up to six months to determine if there were any safety failures on the job site, which was apparently run by S.P. McLenanham, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Woman Flees Alleged Captor After Two Months Of Rape, Horrific Abuse)

The identity of the tree trimmer has not been released, but the coroner did say he was male, ABC continued. They’re looking to notify his next of kin, and it’s unclear whether they’ll be making any further statements on the tragic accident.