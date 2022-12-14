Woman’s Dog Goes Missing, Turns Up Halfway Across The Country In Kansas

A California dog who had been missing for 14 months was found halfway across the country in Kansas on Monday.

Heather Reichart of Kansas said she heard her own dog barking outside, so she went into the pasture and found another dog, KCTV5 reported. Reichart said she finds stray dogs on her all the time, but a gut instinct told her this dog was different. (RELATED: REPORT: Beloved Dog Found Skinned Just 3 Miles From Where 4 Idaho Students Were Slaughtered)

This is so crazy. 💕🐶 ‘Just a blessing’: Missing California dog found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas – ⁦@KCTV5⁩ https://t.co/1zgMt6liaz — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) December 14, 2022

“Ultimately kept him at the house overnight and brought him in yesterday morning,” she told the outlet about finding the California dog. “The rest is history.”

Reichart brought the dog to the Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg, where veterinarians were able to identify the canine through his microchip.

“You just scan it and the number that comes up,” said vet Aaron Stohs, according to KCTV5. “It’s pretty cool. You just type it in on the web.”

The vet discovered that the dog, Zeppelin, lived 1,625 miles away in Sacramento, California.

“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer,” owner Sandra O’Neil told KCTV5, adding she never totally lost hope that she would see Zeppelin again.

“I said, ‘I hope you make it home someday.’ The very next day, I got a call. They found him.”

Pilots N Paws were requested to fly Zeppelin home free of charge, according to KCTV5. Otherwise, a team of volunteers may have to make the cross-country road trip.